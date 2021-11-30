Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's Daughter Ramona Makes Rare Public Appearance at Gotham Awards

All grown up! Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Saarsgard brought an important guest to the Gotham Awards on Monday night. The longtime couple was joined by their 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, at the annual awards show, which was held at Cipriani Wall Street.

The teen looked chic in a black dress with lace embellishments, while her famous mom wore a gold sequin Rodarte dress and her dad looked dapper in a black suit. Gyllenhaal and Saarsgard are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Gloria.

The family attended the event to honor the film The Lost Daughter, which features Peter and marks Maggie's directorial debut. The Netflix drama ended up winning Best Feature at the independent film awards show and won four awards out of its five nominations.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GreenSlate

ET spoke with Maggie on the carpet ahead of the film's wins, where she talked about directing her husband.

"That was probably the most natural part about it," she said of working with Peter. "I have so much respect for him. I think he's so talented."

And when asked how he might rate her as a boss, she replied, "As a boss, I'm a f**king great boss. No, I am. I'm like all about the love train."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Peter also raved about being directed by his wife during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, even when he had to film love scenes.

"It was awesome. First of all, it was very technical, but what safer way to do it than having your wife there?" he said of the racy scenes. "I mean, rather than being in a remote location with your wife being 2,000 miles away. I think this is the way you should do it."