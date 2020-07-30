Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits California: Kerry Washington, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars React

A series of earthquakes shook Southern California early Thursday morning, jolting residents from their sleep and onto social media to discuss the rattle.
The largest, a magnitude 4.2 quake, struck the Los Angeles area at 4:29 a.m., spreading across the L.A. Basin area and into Orange County, and being felt most strongly in the epicenter of San Fernando, according to the Los Angeles Times. No damage has been reported.
A number of celebrities immediately took to Twitter to react to the news, including Khloé Kardashian, who wrote, "Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."
Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen fired off a series of tweets about the quake, sharing things like, "how big was that" to "I peed a little."
"Just realized my first thought was to run to my kids," another tweet read. "I didn't, but it was my first thought and that is so sweet of me."
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown also weighed in, tweeting, "That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough!"
"My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None," singer JoJo joked.
During her early morning appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, Kerry Washington (rocking a pair of pajamas) spoke about how she felt the earthquake around the same time her alarm went off.
"I set an alarm to get up and then I set a backup alarm, because I was worried that I might not get up at 4:30," she explained. "And that's when the earthquake came in. I was like, 'I don't remember choosing, like, bed shaking as my backup alarm.' It was terrifying! But everybody else in my house slept through it."
Meanwhile, "It Was Good Until It Wasn't" singer Kehlani was completely unbothered. "The way I sleep thru every earthquake what," she tweeted at 7:17 a.m.
