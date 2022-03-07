Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans to Return to Ukraine to 'Join Efforts on the Ground'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to return to help Ukraine. In a recent interview with CNN, the 42-year-old professional dancer revealed that he feels “survivor’s remorse” since making his return to the United States from the country he once called home.

“I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “And I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and joining efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way.”

ET has reached out to Chmerkovskiy for comment about returning to Ukraine.

ET spoke with the dancing pro, who was overcome with emotion. "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second,” Chmerkovskiy said.

The dancer also addressed photographers and reporters who were at the airport awaiting his arrival. "The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people," Chmerkovskiy said, explaining that this sort of conflict was something many had been expecting for years. "And the fact that the entire world is helping."

"Huge shout-out to Poland, huge shout-out to neighboring countries," he added. "The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I've just got to bow down to the Polish people."

It was an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as he arrived home safely from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pxwa6tzfFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

Chmerkovskiy, who left the country in the '90s when it was part of the Soviet Union, warned the crisis in Ukraine may have a global impact. "If we don't get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time."

The ballroom dancer was in Ukraine filming the upcoming season of World of Dance. From the first day of the invasion, Chmerkovskiy gave updates about his time in a bomb shelter, being arrested in Kyiv, and finally when he made it on the train in Warsaw, Poland, where he began his journey back to the United States.

While he was away, Chmerkovskiy had the support of Murgatroyd and their 5-year-old son, Shai.

Prior to her husband's return, the Dancing With the Stars pro asked her followers to pray for Chmerkovskiy’s safe return. "Please pray for my husband Maks," Murgatroyd wrote in part. "I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."