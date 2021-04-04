'Malcolm in The Middle' Star Christopher Masterson Welcomes First Child With Wife Yolanda Pecoraro

Congrats to Christopher Masterson and Yolanda Pecoraro! The Malcolm in The Middle star and the Graceland actress have welcomed their first child together.

Pecoraro shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, alongside the first photo of their daughter, Chiara.

"Chiara Darby Masterson, I love you!!!" she captioned a precious pic of the newborn fast asleep in a white outfit and matching beanie.

Fans and friends of Masterson and Pecoraro offered their congratulations in the comments. "Wowowow! What a beaut! Congrats!!!" wrote Kings of Leon's Jared Followill. Arielle Vandenberg and Masterson's sister, Alanna Masterson, also sent their well wishes.

Masterson and Pecoraro married in 2019 and announced they were expecting last November.

Little Chiara's birth comes soon after Masterson's Malcolm in The Middle co-star, Frankie Muniz, welcomed his own first child.

"I'm a dad, guys," Muniz announced in an Instagram Story on March 24. "I love him so much. I love my wife so much." He also wrote, "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever."

On March 26, the actor shared his son's name: Mauz Mosley Muniz.

