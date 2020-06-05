Malia and Sasha Obama Express Pride for Mom Michelle in Rare On-Camera Appearance in 'Becoming' Doc

Malia and Sasha Obama are reflecting on their mom, Michelle Obama's, accomplishments. The former first daughters appear in Becoming, a Netflix documentary focused on their mom's life and work, and gush over all that the matriarch has done and all she plans to do.

"I'm excited for her to be proud of what she's done, 'cause I think that's the most important thing for a human to do, is to be proud of themselves," Sasha, 18, says.

"No longer facing that same scrutiny, being able to let all that leave your mind, creates so much more space," Malia, 21, adds.

Prior to their formal comments in the documentary, Malia is seen chatting with Michelle following one of the stops of her sold-out, arena book tour for her memoir, which is also titled Becoming. In the sweet moment, Malia walks up to speak to Michelle, who greets her daughter by calling her a "little potato."

"I cried again," Malia confesses.

"Why you always crying?" Michelle asks.

"This is demonstrated in a way, it's just like, damn, those eight years weren't for nothing. You know?" Malia explains of her father, Barack Obama's, eight-year presidency. "You see that huge crowd out there and that last kind of speech you gave... people are here because people really believe in love and hope and other people."

"And also, every time you guys play Stevie Wonder, I don't know, I cry a little bit," Malia adds.

Malia is currently enrolled at Harvard University, while a source previously told ET that Sasha began her studies at the University of Michigan last fall.

