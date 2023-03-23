Mama June Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With 'Best Friend' Justin Stroud

Mama June Shannon is celebrating one year of marriage! On Thursday, the 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her "best friend," Justin Stroud.

To commemorate the occasion, Mama June shared shots from both her and Stroud's courthouse ceremony and more formal nuptials, as well as pics from their first year as husband and wife.

At the start of her post, Mama June called her husband "the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes."

"One year ago I married my best friend," she wrote. "... People didn't want us together or thought we wouldn't... make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least, as friends and as a couple, that most would not [be] able [to] handle... [and we] have done it together and have [figured] out every situation together. I have never experienced that before."

Mama June continued by calling Stroud "amazing" and expressing her appreciation for how he's there for her.

"I know it's hard to deal with at times but I'm glad [you're] with me and girls," she wrote. "... I can't wait to see what the future holds cause I [know] all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get [through] it together."

She ended her post by praising Stroud for "allowing me to experiencing true love" and by telling him, "I love [you] so much."

Mama June and Stroud tied the knot at a Georgia courthouse last year. Then, in February 2023, the couple got married again, this time in an oceanfront ceremony in Panama City, Florida.

The second wedding, which will be featured on the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, was held at the SpringHill Suites and included all of Mama June's family -- daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, as well as Mama June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June told ET at the time, "so it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

When ET spoke with Mama June in May 2022, the reality star opened up about her relationship with Stroud.

"We just started chit-chatting, and I started stalking him. Everybody always says he's a clout chaser. F**k, I was chasing him!" Mama June said. "... We've been through hell and back. We've known each other for a year. Most relationships don't go through the obstacles that we have had to go through in the last year, they don't even go through it in the lifetime of their relationship. So I think honestly, that's made us stronger."