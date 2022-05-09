Mama June Dishes on New Boyfriend Justin and Explains Why He's Not a 'Clout Chaser' (Exclusive)

Mama June is living her life to the fullest with a new man by her side, supporting her recovery process and her career.

The reality star sat down with ET's Deidre Behar, and opened up about the new man in her life, Justin Stroud, whom she says fans will see "quite a bit" in the upcoming season of her show, Mama June: Road to Redemption. However, she says that the best thing about Justin is that he isn't in their relationship for any sort of fame.

"He didn't know who I was to begin with, honestly. He didn't know," she shared. "And he did tell [the producers], 'No, I don't want to be part of it. I don't want to do it.' He had a full-time job. He owns businesses. He has his own life.

"So it has been kind of an adjustment to him, but he's like, 'F**k it.' He got throwed into it, so he's like, 'Let's ride,'" she added.

According to the reality star -- who's been on TV for over a decade -- Justin hadn't heard of her before they started dating - -which began after a chance meeting.

"We just started chit-chatting, and I started stalking him," she joked. "Everybody always says he's a clout chaser. F**k, I was chasing him!"

"People don't realize. When me and Justin first met, I moved in with him, to his home. We both had our separate homes, but I moved in with him. And no, he's definitely not a clout chaser. He does his own stuff. I do my own stuff, but we do a lot of stuff together," she added.

Like Mama June, Justin is also "in recovery," and they both used their shared experiences to help one another stay healthy and sober and happy.

"You just got to be supportive. There is days, because just because some people are going to come clean does not mean -- it doesn't become peaches, flowers, and rainbows," she shared. "So when you have those off days, you just got to tell that person, like, 'Hey, I'm feeling off today. I'm feeling off. I'm sorry. I'm in my head today.' And you got to find somebody who understands."

"A lot of people say, 'Well, two in recovery cannot be together.' Well, that's a lie," Mama June added. "We're going to prove that... We've been through hell and back. We've known each other for a year. Most relationships don't go through the obstacles that we have had to go through in the last year, they don't even go through it in the lifetime of their relationship. So I think honestly, that's made us stronger."

Mama June explained that her boyfriend is "helping put the pieces [of me] back together, because, like I told him, I'm broken."

Mama June: Road to Redemption returns Friday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.