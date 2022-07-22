'Mama June: Road to Redemption': Sugar Bear Asked to Sign Over Custody of Alana (Exclusive)

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson is being faced with a major -- and emotional -- decision. In a new clip from the next episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, shared exclusively with ET, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's dad is confronted with signing over custody of the teenager.

In the footage, fans see Joshua Efird, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's husband, meet with Sugar Bear to have him sign the legal documents.

"If the only thing that you’ve been interested in is the best interest for Alana," Joshua tells him, "then we have to sign some papers."

He explains, "This is, like, for us to gain sole custody of Alana from [Mama] June."

Joshua clarifies he's not coming at Sugar Bear "with a dagger," and instead just wants to be able to formally take care of Lauryn's sister.

"I just want to be able to take care of Alana like I have been taking care of Alana," he tells Sugar Bear, mentioning that this arrangement would include medical bills and college.

However, Sugar Bear is visibly having a difficult time with the situation and admits it's going to be hard for him to sign. As he said, it feels like he's "basically signing her out of my life."

Joshua can empathize with Sugar Bear considering he and Lauryn also have children. "As a father, I could never, ever, ever imagine having to sign my rights away to my child especially to another person," he says in a confessional. "But, in this case, he knows that she’s safe where she’s at. He also knows that Alana would much rather live with us."

As Joshua put it, "Now she’s where she belongs -- with us."

Fans will have to tune in to see if Sugar Bear ultimately agrees. In the clip, he wipes away tears and tells Joshua, "Right now, she’s the only thing I got."

However, judging by Alana's recent comments to ET, it doesn't seem like he's getting much sympathy from his daughter.

"My dad has always been the one to just get emotional over things that like -- like me and stuff -- but it's not like a real emotion," she said. "It's all just an act. He just wants folks to feel bad for him."

Where does their relationship stand today? "He definitely does try and blow up my phone constantly and constantly and constantly," Alana said, "but I never text back just due to the fact of, like, now you've waited this long to just be in my life? Like, I’m gonna be 17 and you’ve waited this long to even try?"

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.