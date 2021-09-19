Mandy Moore, Anya Taylor-Joy, Billy Porter and More Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Emmys

Television's biggest stars stunned at the 2021 Emmys! Sunday night's awards show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, celebrated and honored the best in TV from the past year. Stylish A-listers like Mandy Moore, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cynthia Erivo stepped out to attend the awards show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and they looked absolutely fabulous doing it!

From beautiful gowns to dapper suits, the Emmys red carpet was filled with memorable fashion moments.

Moore always tops fashion lists at the Emmys, and she did not disappoint this year. All eyes were on the new mom when she turned up matching the red carpet in a Carolina Herrera gown.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Porter, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, brought his style A-game, looking sensational in an all-black ensemble by Ashi. The look included wide-leg trousers with a long-sleeve top that included dramatic winged sleeves. He was fully blinged-out with stunning Lorraine Schwartz accessories, which included diamond cuffs, rings, ear cuffs and a diamond-and-emerald statement necklace.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

And Taylor-Joy wowed in her Emmys debut, stepping out in an elegant Christian Dior Haute Couture look. The Queen's Gambit star wore a pastel yellow silk backless gown, which she elevated with a bright canary-colored cape. She paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. necklaces down her back, as well as diamond and platinum earrings and a bracelet and ring in platinum and 18k gold with unenhanced yellow sapphires. Her blonde hair was up in an elegant updo and her makeup was simple but with a statement red lip.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In addition to nominees like Emma Corrin, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Kate Winslet, Erivo and Taylor-Joy, there was also major star power among the presenters, which included Jada Pinkett-Smith, Awkwafina, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

See the rest of the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Emmys by clicking through the gallery below.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.