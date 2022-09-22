Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Especially Significant' Baby Shower Ahead of Second Child

Mandy Moore had a perfect surprise over the weekend while awaiting the arrival of her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The 38-year-old actress gushed over her baby shower in an Instagram post, revealing why the celebration was so extra meaningful.

"Thank goodness for friends who don’t listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond," Moore wrote, tagging three of her friends. "You ladies are one in a million and I’m still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together."

"I didn’t get to have any in person shower or gathering before Gus arrived (because of Covid) so it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter," she added of her first child, whom she welcomed in February 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you @whoanellycaters for the insane spread and feast (and mocktails- peep the names)! And the most heavenly cake ever c/o @whatsgabycookin (a cookies and cream dream)… @mollymcqueen1 for opening her stunning home to us and of course @denniskwanphoto for capturing all the best moments."

Hilary Duff was also in attendance to celebrate Moore at the picturesque baby shower, and shared adorable pictures from the day to Instagram on Wednesday.

"Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama! Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company," Duff wrote. "Your smile is contagious and you were/(kinda always) glowing bright!"

Proving they're friendship goals, Moore replied to Duff in the comments section, writing, "Love you, Hil! Thanks for being there and being such an incredible example of the mama we all strive to be!! Xoxoxo."

Moore announced the news of her second pregnancy in June. Later that month, she made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the tour she was on. Moore opened up about her decision during an interview with ET in July.

"It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I was like, 'I have to draw the line' and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can't do everything," Moore explained. "We did half the tour and it was so much fun. It was just so magical in the sense that you're in a new city every day and [Gus] got to meet new people every day, and it was an incredible life experience that he'll never remember, but we will. I think it was a very pivotal, and will be a very pivotal, part of his young life."

That same month, Moore shared that she will give birth without an epidural for the second time due to an autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), telling TODAY Parents that her platelets "are too low for" the back injection that helps with pain during childbirth.

"It was awful," Moore said of the experience giving birth to Gus without an epidural. "But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option -- just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."