Mandy Moore Taking Acting Hiatus, Is 'Excited to Be Mom for a Minute' After 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Moore, 38, walked the red carpet at a special screening of the show's series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the emotional episode, and her plan to take a bit of a career hiatus for at least a little while.

"I was pregnant with Gus all throughout the fifth season and then I went back to work when he was a month old," shared Moore -- who welcomed her son with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February 2021.

"So, I'm excited to be a mom for a minute, then figure out what I wanna do after that," she added.

Looking at the forthcoming series finale, Moore -- who plays Pearson family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the acclaimed NBC drama -- says that fans can expect a cathartic, memorable episode filled with warmth and joy.

"It's poetic, I feel like it's a bit more of a hug. There's some joy and levity that maybe haven't been as present for the last couple of episodes," Moore said, referring to many episodes this season that have dealt heavily with mortality and closure. "I hope it makes [fans] feel good, I hope that it inspires them to be the best version of themselves."

"I think that's what our show always inspired to be -- a template for how to, maybe, live life to the fullest," Moore added.

As for mementos, Moore admitted that she did abscond with a few small but sentimental items from the set after the show wrapped production.

"I was lucky enough to [get] some costumes I wanted," she shared. "That Steelers jersey from the Super Bowl episode. I have my moon necklace, my wedding ring. Those kinds of things."

"I think people were thinking big when they were like, 'What are you gonna take from the set?' I'm like, it's the small things that, like, were a part of my everyday life that I wanted."

The series finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.