Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Trans Rights Feud Timeline: Breaking Down Their Drama

From the initial remark to a firestorm of backlash on all sides, celebrities and commenters have weighed in on the debate in recent days. Now, Brittany is using the buzz to launch a new business endeavor while Maren is focused on her touring. ET breaks down the feud below.

August 23, 2022 - Brittany thanks her parents for "not changing my gender" during "tomboy phase."

Brittany posted a seemingly innocuous Instagram video depicting a glam-up, but it was the accompanying caption that sparked drama.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," she wrote. Her "Trouble With Heartbreak" singer husband replied to the post, "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

August 26, 2022 - Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris respond.

The Voice alum Cassadee Pope, who won season three of the competition series with coach Blake Shelton, addressed Brittany's comment on Twitter first.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," she wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 26, 2022

Maren did not mince words as she chimed in with a reply.

"It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" she tweeted. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Brittany doubles down.

Later that day, Brittany took to her Instagram Story and doubled down on her stance. Her response to Pope's criticism included her claiming that "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

She added, "The other day [son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [daughter] Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children.”

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany continued. "... Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!"

Maren shows her support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Y'all have been so sweet and supportive today of me and Cassadee," Maren said on her own Instagram Story. "I will say, we can handle this s**t, we have dealt with idiots for years saying insanely stupid stuff at us but I would check on your trans friends, check on your gay friends, anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls**t today and feel subhuman."

She continued to thank her fans again for their love and support, adding, "It was just like, I didn't really think I woke up and chose violence today, I was like, I'm so sick of looking at absolute horses**t on the internet and people getting away with it -- much less being celebrated for it."

I don’t think y’all know how important it is to have people within the country music industry like @MarenMorris saying what needs to be said pic.twitter.com/bINabpeKdT — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) August 27, 2022

August 27, 2022 - Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean get involved.

Maren and Brittany's respective husbands, Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean, publicly backed their wives.

For Jason, it was a subtle comment on her Instagram: "MY Barbie," he wrote, referencing Maren's "Insurrection Barbie" label.

Ryan offered a more strongly worded response on Twitter.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," he wrote.

Later, he added, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re f**king fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now."

Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness speaks out.

Maren retweeted a post from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness after he praised her for being an ally.

"Love to see ally’s & to be clear intersex kids which make up at least 2% of all kids face genital mutilation to enforce cisgender norms everyday," he wrote. "While we are at it. Trans young people under 18 almost never get surgical gender affirming surgeries. If they do & is a huge if - it happens it is with parental consent & loads of doctors. Hormone blockers & hormone blockers are reversible. lets stop the transphobic nonsense."

while we are at it. Trans young people under 18 almost never get surgical gender affirming surgeries. If they do & is a huge if - it happens it is with parental consent & loads of doctors. Hormone blockers & hormone blockers are reversible. lets stop the transphobic nonsense https://t.co/JrkvSSeyZz — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) August 27, 2022

August 29, 2022 - Tour life for Maren and Jason.

Maren appeared to move on over the following weekend, sharing an update from her life on the road with 2-year-old son, Hayes.

"My baby has been out on the road with me all month and is the biggest trooper I've ever seen," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos from their recent adventures. "He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer. He knows every band, crew and bus driver's name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home."

"Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work," she continued. "We miss @ryanhurd and can't wait to be home."

Meanwhile, Brittany shared a series of photos from her husband's performances and a shot of her "coolest little babes," son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3.

August 31, 2022 - Brittany launches new merch inspired by "Insurrection Barbie" slam.

On Tuesday, Brittany released a new line of Barbiecore-inspired shirts featuring the tagline, "Don't Tread On Our Kids."

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she wrote with an eyeroll emoji. "Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I've chosen to bring some good out of it." She noted that she will be supporting Operation Light Shine "to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking" with the sales.