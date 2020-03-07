Maren Morris' Husband Ryan Hurd Defends Her After She's Mom-Shamed for Photo With Son

Ryan Hurd is not here for those criticizing Maren Morris' parenting skills over a photo she posted on Twitter of herself carrying their 3-month baby boy, Hayes, on a huge floatie in the shape of a car.

Morris shared the photo of her cradling Hayes earlier this week, the two looking adorable in matching swimwear as she carried a drink in her hand. However, some Twitter users criticized her for not putting a life jacket on Hayes.

"Gust of wind -- baby is toast," one comment reads.

"No life jackets. Wow, just wow," another user wrote.

On Thursday, Hurd clapped back with his own tweets.

"I'd just like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture," he tweeted.

"Later, nerds ✌🏼," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Morris acknowledged the mom-shaming was getting to her when she responded to a tweet defending her.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him," she wrote. "Sucks but it’s kind of where I'm at. 😑"

When singer Mickey Guyton defended Morris, writing, "Don't let them come for you sis. You're an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love," Morris thanked her.

"I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he's a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand. 😭 🙄," she replied.

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Hurd in April, and he talked about him and Morris being first-time parents. While Hurd said parenthood feels "natural" to them, he admitted there were challenges. For him, the hardest part was making sure Morris was prioritizing her physical and mental health while also caring for Hayes, specifically, after her intense labor experience.

"It's a hard thing to come back from," he said of childbirth. "Especially when you have a C-section."

He also shared the story behind the couple naming their son Hayes.

"We stayed up late one night a couple years ago and I think we had too many drinks," he recalled. "Maren said, 'What would you name a boy if you had one?' and I was like, 'I always thought the name Hayes was cool' and she remembered it."

