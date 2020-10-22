Maren Morris' Son Watching Her Perform Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Maren Morris' son is her biggest fan! The country star's husband, Ryan Hurd, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share sweet snaps of their nearly 7-month-old son, Hayes, watching Morris perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer's set was the first stop on her five-city virtual tour, which kicked off on Tuesday.

The first shot shows Hurd holding his son, as they stand right in front of the stage to watch Morris perform.

"Watching mom for the first time," Hurd captioned the pic. "Only 2 people in the ryman. i had tears in my eyes the whole show. he loved it."

The second pic featured the boys seated in the auditorium, but still fully focused on Morris' performance.

"Just the boys watching the girl," Hurd wrote alongside the photo. "Tried to tell him that these things don’t happen, but he doesn’t really know english yet so someday i’ll have to explain that his first show was just me and him in an empty ryman watching his mom make magic."

The same night that Hurd shared the new snaps, Morris performed once more, this time during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. While Morris didn't win the award she was nominated for -- the Female Video of the Year trophy went to Carrie Underwood's "Drinking Alone" -- her striped down performance of "To Hell and Back" was too good to miss.

