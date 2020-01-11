Mariah Carey Declares the Start of the Christmas Season Just 1 Day After Halloween

Mariah Carey's season is here! The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer took to social media on Sunday to declare the beginning of the Christmas season, just hours after Halloween's end.

Carey shared the news in a silly video showing a man in a creepy Halloween mask making his way through her house. Upon opening a door covered in blood, spiderwebs and warning signs, Carey is revealed, sitting in her own personal Christmas heaven.

"It's time," the GRAMMY winner says in a sing-songy voice, before letting out a joyful scream.

The words "it's time" are displayed on the video in white letters, "but let's get through Thanksgiving first."

"No need , let’s go!" Jennifer Hudson commented on the video on Instagram. "My Christmas music starts today !"

"Thanksgiving is canceled!!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "I can’t deal with how iconic this is."

Carey released a new music video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 2019, 25 years after the song was originally featured on Carey’s 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas.

In 2018, the song broke Spotify's single-day streaming records, hitting 10.8 million streams on Christmas Eve. A year later, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. The song previously reached number three in 2018 and in 2019, it hit the top spot, 25 years since its release.

ET was with Carey in 1994, less than 48 hours after the single hit radio, as she opened up about creating the tune.

"When you record a Christmas album it's around for the rest of your life," she told ET at the time. "It's something that people can play for years and years to come."

Carey teased last month that she may have a new Christmas-themed project in the works.

