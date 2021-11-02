Mariah Carey Is Back Spreading Christmas Cheer With a New Song and TV Special

Mariah Carey is making this Christmas season extra special. Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer will return to the streaming platform for an all-new holiday event, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, this December.

The special will feature the first and only performance of Carey's new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," which features Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues marks Carey's second special for Apple TV+, as she starred in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special last year.

The star-studded special featured Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more.

The news of the new song and special comes shortly after Carey said goodbye to Halloween and hello to the Christmas season by posting a video of herself smashing pumpkins and declaring, "It's time."

Carey is known for her love of Christmas, having written and performed the iconic 1994 holiday track, "AlI Want for Christmas Is You." During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last December, Carey opened up about her pride in the track.

"I'm not casual about it. I don't take it for granted. It's taken me all these years to just listen to the song at Christmas and enjoy it as a listener," she said of the much-beloved track. "For so long I would put it on, it's part of my Christmas playlist, and pick it apart. All the other artists' songs would come on and I'd just be enjoying the Christmas spirit, and then I hear that and I'd go, 'Why did I keep that there? Why didn't I change that?'"

ET was with Carey in 1994, less than 48 hours after the single hit the radio, and she opened up about creating the tune.

"When you record a Christmas album it's around for the rest of your life," she told ET at the time. "It's something that people can play for years and years to come."

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere globally on Apple TV+ in December.