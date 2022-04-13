Mariah Carey Wears Full Evening Gown in the Pool During Celebratory Instagram Live

Mariah Carey took Instagram Live to a legendary new level! The 53-year-old superstar was celebrating two very big occasions on Tuesday evening.

Decked out in a red ball gown, by a designer “we all love,” Carey sat in the pool as she celebrated the 17th anniversary of her album, The Emancipation of Mimi, and the recent success of the “Big Energy” remix with Latto and DJ Khaled.

The “We Belong Together” songstress was all celebration as she asked her fans to chime in with their favorite tracks off the album that was released in 2005. “I never get to celebrate the anniversary of these moments,” Carey told the Lambily. "That album meant a lot to me. A lot of people have told me that it kind of helped them through their stuff."

Carey added, “It was a tough road prior to Mimi, you know we went through some things.”

For the remainder of the Live, Carey continued to give “mermaid vibes” as she sipped her Black Irish liqueur, and chatted with fans.

Carey had a few special guests. During her session, she was joined by her 10-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Prior to hoping on Instagram Live, Carey celebrated the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi by sharing a photo of the album cover. “Happy Anniversary 'Mimi',” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who supported The Emancipation Of...! It's 'a cause for celebration'!!! 🐑💕🐑💕🐑.”

On top of the new number one single and the anniversary, Carey is giving off her biggest singing secrets in an upcoming Masterclass, available on April 14.