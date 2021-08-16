Marie Kondo Makes Over People's Lives in New 'Sparking Joy' Trailer

Marie Kondo is back with a brand new show. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo on Monday.

Tidying up was just the beginning for the global organization icon, who aims to remake people's lives in her new show. "I want to help people find joy not just by tidying their homes but in every area of their lives," she says in the trailer.

In Sparking Joy, Kondo will show fans how the fundamentals of her method can affect businesses, relationships and communities. "The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets," Netflix says. "Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!"

Watch the trailer below.

Kondo's new series was announced in March. At the time, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, recalled being inspired to find joy in his own home and how others were doing the same.

“When I went to Goodwill to donate several bags of clothing (that I had lovingly ‘thanked’), the employee asked me, ‘Did you watch that Marie Kondo show on Netflix?’” he shared. “She excitedly informed me about the surge in donations following the show’s debut. For me personally, it was gratifying to see the widespread positive impact of Marie’s methods, and the series in general.”

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo premieres Tuesday, Aug. 31 on Netflix.