Marília Mendonça, Popular Brazilian Singer, Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Marília Mendonça, the popular Brazilian singer, has died after a tragic plane crash. She was 26.

Mendonça's team confirmed her death in a statement on her social media on Friday. They also confirmed the death of four other people in the small aircraft.

"With immense regret we share this message," the caption read, before sharing the following message: "With immense sadness we confirm the death of singer Marília, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silver Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, who we will not name at this time."

"The plane took off from Goiânia to Caratinga/MG where Marília was performing tonight. This is all the information we have at this moment."

The Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer had been active on her Instagram just as she was about to depart. She had posted a video of herself at the airport and writing how excited she was to head to the next city.

According to CNN Brazil, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Upon hearing the tragic news, her fans and famous friends expressed their shock and sadness, writing messages of condolences on her Instagram posts.

Anitta posted a heartbreaking message about how she had just been talking to Mendonça the day before, and couldn't believe this happened.

Famous soccer player Neymar also tweeted in Portuguese, "I refuse to believe, I refuse."

Me recuso acreditar, me recuso 😭 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 5, 2021

Mendonça gained fame after releasing her 2016 eponymous live album. She received a Latin GRAMMY nomination in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category for her 2017 sophomore album, Realidade. Her last album, Todos os Cantos, came out in 2019.

Mendonça got engaged to Murilo Huff in 2019, and they welcomed their first child together, a son named Leo, in December of that same year.