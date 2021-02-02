Marilyn Manson Responds to Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations, Claims They 'Misrepresent the Past'

Marilyn Manson is denying allegations of abuse. The musician took to Instagram Monday evening to respond to claims leveled by former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, and several other women, earlier in the day.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

Manson stated, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram story of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

In the wake of Wood's post, many stars took to social media to share their support and solidarity with the actress, including Rose McGowan, Selma Blair, Mara Wilson and Josh Gad, among many others.

On Monday, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that they would no longer work with him.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement reads. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

ET has also learned that Shudder, the horror genre streaming platform, has pulled Manson's upcoming episode of their anthology horror series Creepshow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.