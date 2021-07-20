Mark Consuelos Can't Stop Checking Out Wife Kelly Ripa in Cheeky Swimsuit Photo

This pic is definitely not Lola approved! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are known for their steamy couples pics, which can at times embarrass daughter Lola, and the 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host took it to the next level on Monday.

Ripa posted a swimsuit selfie with her backside facing an excited-looking, shirtless Consuelos.

"When the end is in sight……😜," Ripa jokingly captioned the shot, which includes her husband with his mouth hanging open, staring at her curves.

"Okay🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️," the 50-year-old Riverdale actor commented on the post.

The sexy snap also got a lot of love from the couple's celebrity pals.

Bravo host Andy Cohen wrote, "This is the best pic you’ve ever posted."

Mindy Kaling added, "I love this."

Elaine Welteroth noted what everyone was thinking, writing, "Hahaha you guys are marriage goals forever and ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The couple have a lot to celebrate now as they recently became empty nesters when their youngest son, Joaquin, graduated from high school.

