Mark Consuelos Exits 'Riverdale' as Series Regular After Four Seasons

Hiram Lodge has left Riverdale, for now. Wednesday night marked the final episode of the CW teen drama for actor Mark Consuelos.

The season 5 finale, "Riverdale: RIP," saw Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) haul Hiram out of his jail cell and order him to leave town. Though there was no finality in his exit, Riverdale creator, executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to Deadline that Consuelos has left the show as a series regular.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to the outlet. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Consuelos joined the show in season 2 as Hiram, Veronica's imposing father, and also released a statement on Wednesday following his final episode.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” he shared. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

His son, Michael Consuelos, has also appeared on the show playing a younger version of Hiram.

"It was so awesome," Michael previously told ET of working with his dad. "I said it before, but it was a bucket list moment working with my dad and he's a great person to act opposite. They all are, but Dad in particular brings a lot to the scene and he's a very giving person to act opposite. You have a lot to work with there."