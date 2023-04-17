Mark Consuelos Is Officially Kelly Ripa's 'Live' Co-Host After Ryan Seacrest's Exit

Consuelos has co-hosted alongside his wife countless times over the years, but this new move makes his spot permanent.

"Joining me today, and permanently, until one of us dies is Mark Consuelos!" Ripa joked at the start of the broadcast.

"Wow, that was a nice reception," Mark said, acknowledging the audience's standing ovation. Turning attention to his wife, he added, "I just want to say thank you for trusting me to be your co-pilot."

In his debut episode, the duo welcomed TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, and author and psychic Char Margolis as their guests. In a sweet flashback moment, producers pulled a clip from November 2000 in which Margolis had predicted that Ripa would be welcoming a new baby, prompting the co-host to reveal on-air that she was expecting. In a full-circle moment, the couple's daughter, Lola, now 21, was in the audience on Monday.

Consuelos told ET in March that he was "really excited" about taking a seat next to his longtime love.

"It's an honor. It's such an iconic show. That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business," he gushed.

"Let's go back to work," the Riverdale star added. "That's how we started, so it's like coming full circle."

Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary on May 1. They met in 1995 when they co-starred together on the popular soap opera All My Children, and eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996. They share three children -- Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.

On Monday, Consuelos referenced their All My Children characters, saying: "Hayley and Mateo forever!"

In her post announcing Seacrest's exit, Ripa poked fun at her husband, writing, "@instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

At the time of the announcement, a source told ET that the network's decision to choose Consuelos as Seacrest's replacement "was easy."

"The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off," the source told ET. "Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."

Ripa recently joked with ET that the human resources department was going to have "a field day" with the new arrangement.

"HR's not gonna know what to make of -- you know, I don’t know if you heard, around here, you know, off set frolicking is frowned upon," she cracked, making light of Amy Robach's and T.J. Holmes' ouster from GMA3 amid their workplace romance. "Mark and I are gonna have to really mind our Ps and Qs while we're on the air."

In all seriousness, Ripa did gush that having her husband seated beside her at the table would be a "very celebratory" occasion.

Speaking with ET following his final taping on Thursday, Seacrest opened up about passing the Live baton to Ripa's husband.

"Mark doesn't need advice," he said, joking, "He spent, believe this or not, more hours than I have with Kelly. He's the only man on the planet that's done that and he’s gonna be great, and I'm so excited for both of them."