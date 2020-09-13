Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans' Brother React to His NSFW Photo Blunder

Chris Evans fans are on high alert after the actor appeared to accidentally post NSFW photos on his Instagram Story on Saturday, but his close friends and family aren't sweating it. In fact, Evans' Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, has found a "silver lining" to the since-deleted post, and took to Twitter to tell Evans all about it.

"@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself," Ruffalo hilariously assured Evans in his note, shared on Saturday night. "See... silver lining."

Evans' brother, Scott, joked on Sunday, "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?"

The Captain America star's fans, meanwhile, have his back. Evans quickly took the video down from his Instagram Story, and fans have come to his defense, asking others to refrain from recirculating any screen grabs.

"Please help me to report Chris Evans tweets where the screenshots are seen and better spread the positive tweets because a person like him deserves to be respected and more so being the incredible person he is. He needs are help as a fandom we are his family. He is a good guy," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Please be kind to Chris Evans. He’s a human too and he deserves respect," another added.

Other fans circulated photos of Evans acting gentlemanly at awards shows, hanging out with his dog, Dodger, and doing charity work in an effort to drown out his social media blunder.

