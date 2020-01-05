'Married to Medicine Los Angeles' Returns With a Visit From the OG 'M2M' Ladies -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Paging Dr. Heavenly… and her friends!

The original Married to Medicine squad -- Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe -- swaps coasts for the season 2 premiere of Married to Medicine Los Angeles, and ET has your exclusive first look at their visit. The ladies arrive at what they think is M2MLA star Jazmin Johnson’s home; turns out, it’s an over-the-top investment property that Jazmin rents out.

"When I first met Jazmin, I thought she was too beautiful to be smart," Dr. Heavenly remarks in a confessional, just before a flashback from season 1 of M2MLA plays in which Heavenly gave Jazmin quite the look when she introduced herself as simply "a doctor’s wife."

"I was wrong," Dr. Heavenly now admits. "I thought she was plastic. I thought she was typical L.A. But, we have a lot in common. She’s an entrepreneur, she’s a business person and a person that has success in her own right."

Watch the ladies' full tour of Jazmin’s Hollywood Hills villa here:

Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns for season 2 on Sunday, May 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Along with Jazmin, Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker and Shanique Drummond all return for the sophomore run, along with newbies Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias.

Elisabeth Caren / Bravo

Check out the full trailer below for more on the new season.