'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb to Return for Season 10

There's an OG coming back to Married to Medicine. ET has learned that Quad Webb is returning to Married to Medicine after much speculation she would not be back.

Webb's return comes ahead of the season 10 premiere. The actress and entrepreneur's return was in question, following the end of season 9. Webb has been part of the cast since the show's premiere in 2013. However, during season 8, she took on more of a recurring role.

In addition to Webb, the most current season featured Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, and Audra Frimpong.

New to the upcoming season is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks.

The ladies of the cast gave fans a sneak peek of their dynamic as they smiled for a group photo at Webb's ex-husband, Greg Lunceford's, wedding.

Bush-Harris shared a picture featuring her and the other women from the cast teasing their return.

"Coming Soon! #married2med," she captioned the photo.

Ahead of season 10, ET confirmed that Anila Sajja and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe exited the Bravo series. Sajja was a main cast member for the eighth and ninth seasons, while Metcalfe was a regular from seasons five through nine. Both were heavily featured in the last two seasons of the series.

After news broke of her early exit, Sajja issued a statement to ET, explaining that "there are three sides to a story: somewhere between their story and mine, is the TRUTH."

"The truth is -- only half of the rumors are true. I won’t be on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine but I won't be gone for long…," the 43-year-old reality star promised. "I have been working on some projects that will give me the FULL opportunity to continue to share my life journey, family, and my Indian culture. My 'story' continues whether it is filmed or not."

Married to Medicine follows the lives of a group of women in the Atlanta medical community, many of whom are doctors or medical professionals, while the others are doctors' wives.

So far, no premiere date has been revealed for the new season of Married to Medicine.