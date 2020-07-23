Martha Stewart Responds After Chelsea Handler Recreates Her Sultry Pool Selfie

Chelsea Handler channeled her inner Martha Stewart -- and the media mogul had some thoughts. The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to recreate Stewart's sultry pool selfie, which she posted the day before. In the pic, Handler is in the water, wearing makeup and imitating Stewart's pose.

"I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in," Handler captioned the pic.

Stewart couldn't help but share her opinion on Handler's recreation.

"Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” Stewart commented. “I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha."

On Tuesday, Stewart's pool pic made headlines, with many fans praising the 78-year-old star.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!” she captioned the photo. “When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line.”

“I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles,” she continued. “After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”

Aside from sharing tasty food and cocktail recipes, Stewart has been impressing fans with her stylish selfies and makeovers. In December, she showed off her glamorous holiday look. A couple months later, she wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February, looking stunning in a black minidress.

In September, Stewart discussed how she managed to bounce back professionally after her time in prison and continue to grow her huge brand.

"My customers believed in me, I believed in me," she told ET. When it was hinted that her willingness to talk about her situation might have also disarmed critics, she replied, "No, why bother? When you're OK, you're OK."

