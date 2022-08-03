Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday

Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie.

The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81.

"birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic.

The birthday girl elaborated on the night's festivities, writing, "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard," referring to her own wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.

Stewart's big birthday comes just over a month after she sat down for an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast with Chelsea Handler, and she got candid about romance when asked, "What's going on in your love life?"

"Nothing. Absolutely zero," Stewart shared. "I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive."

"I’ve never been a home-wrecker," she then assured Handler. "Never. And I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken up anybody up on it. And that’s really where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that."

In July 2020, Stewart blew fans' minds with a sexy snap of herself chilling by the pool. Followers praised Stewart for the sultry photo, with some labeling it a "thirst trap."

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner days later, Stewart said she didn't know that term, but after it was explained, the TV star agreed that her pool shot was "definitely a thirst trap."

"I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," Stewart said of the pic. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."