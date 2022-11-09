Marvel Debuts Trailers for ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Werewolf By Night’ During D23

Fans were greeted with a couple first official looks at the new MCU series coming to Disney+. During the D23 Expo, the first trailers for Secret Invasion and the all-new Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, were shown much to their delight.

Don Cheadle, who returns as James Rhodes, took the stage to tease his excitement for Secret Invasion, which follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he deals with the ongoing Skrulls infiltration into every aspect of human life on Earth.

“I can tell you that it's great to have Nick Fury, Sam Jackson, really get to be the tour de force that he is and dig deep into his character,” the actor said of his legendary co-star, who has been playing Fury since 2008’s Iron Man.

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."



Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9RjErqNIBq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022

Along with Cheadle and Jackson, the star-studded series also includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross as well as Dermot Mulroney, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

In addition to Secret Invasion, Marvel revealed that Werewolf by Night would mark the franchise’s first official holiday special, coming out in October ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas-themed installment.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, the series stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly, who all took the stage at D23 to share the first trailer ahead of its Oct. 7 debut.

☁️🌕



𝔚𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔴𝔬𝔩𝔣 𝔟𝔶 𝔑𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 pic.twitter.com/xtLoCjEW4a — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2022

Marvel also showed new footage of Echo and Loki season 2, but did not release those teasers online.