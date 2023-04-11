Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Her 'Star Wars Household' With Ewan McGregor (Exclusive)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is joining the Star Wars cinematic universe, and she couldn't be more excited!

The actress is taking on the role of pilot Hera Syndulla in the upcoming Ahsoka standalone series -- in which Rosario Dawson reprises her role as the titular Jedi, which she originally debuted on The Mandalorian.

But of course, she's not the only Force-sensitive performer in her household. Winstead married Ewan McGregor in April 2022 after several years of dating, and the pair shares a son, Laurie, who will turn two in June.

"We do we have a Star Wars household, and it's so much fun," the actress shared with ET's Ash Crossan at Star Wars Celebration in London over the weekend. "My little boy, he hasn't seen anything yet, but he loves Grogu. He's obsessed. Anything that he sees of it he's kind of drawn to, I think because Star Wars is just so good at that, tapping into that. I'm excited to see what else he discovers as he gets older."

McGregor starred as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and reprised the role in a Disney+ series last year. Winstead shared that her husband was "really excited" for her to join him in a galaxy far, far away, even though it remains to be seen if the pair will share any screen time in the future.

"He just thought, you know, if you do this, it's only gonna be positive things that are gonna come from it, 'cause you're gonna get to be a part of something that means so much to so many people," she shared of McGregor's advice and enthusiasm. "I think that he has been able to feel that more and more as time has gone on and these kind of events are happening. You get to be face-to-face with the fans and to see their reactions to things and I think that makes you feel closer to it, in a way."

Winstead was also welcomed to the world of Ahsoka by Vanessa Marshall, who voiced the character of Hera in Star Wars Rebels, Forces of Destiny, The Bad Batch, and in Star Wars video games. The two have yet to meet, but the actress said both had shared their appreciation for one another through writer-director Dave Filoni.

"I think she did such an incredible job in Rebels and she brought so much to that character," Winstead shared. "I am sort of doing my own version and trying to kind of capture the essence of who I feel she is in my voice and my body, but I think what she did was absolutely incredible."

The actress also gave a quick update on another exciting franchise comeback. Winstead, along with the rest of the star-studded cast, is returning to voice manic pixie dream girl Ramona Flowers in a Scott Pilgrim animated series -- and she said the experience so far has been "amazing."

"It's been so much fun," she shared. "We've been recording the animated series, and it's been kind of surreal to step back into a role that I played over 10 years ago now. But it's been great to get to expand on it and to take that character to different places and to hear the other actors' voices. It's just so much fun, it's so funny, I think people are gonna love it."

Ahsoka is set to be released in August.