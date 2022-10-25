'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Miss Piggy Roasts Ken Jeong and His Famously 'Cold' Guesses (Exclusive)

Miss Piggy is ready to roast, and she's bringing some heat! The beloved Muppets star is taking part in The Masked Singer's upcoming Muppets Night celebration, and joining in the tradition of making fun of Ken Jeong.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's new episode, Miss Piggy -- who is serving as a guest panelist for the night -- gently mock's Jeong's penchant for not-so-subtly bragging about the A-listers he's worked with throughout his storied career while guessing the identities of the show's costumed contestants.

"I am so excited to be here, and I am especially excited for you, Ken," Miss Piggy quips. "After tonight, you can start namedropping working with moi!""

"Actually, Miss Piggy, we've already worked before!" Ken says with a smile. "On your movie, The Muppets, from 2011?"

"Oh, wait a second! I remember you," Miss Piggy shoots back, as Ken smiles excitedly. "You were that PA that got me coffee."

To really double down on the burn, the porcine prima donna adds, "It was always cold. Just like his guesses!"

The special Muppet Night of The Masked Singer is also set to feature a performance from Kermit the Frog -- a former Masked Singer contestant -- and Fozzie Bear will be serving as a backstage correspondent!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

