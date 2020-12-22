Matthew Koma Pens Heartfelt Message to Hilary Duff on 1st Wedding Anniversary

Matthew Koma is celebrating one year of marriage with Hilary Duff. The musician took to Instagram on Monday to share a tribute to his lady love, in which he penned a heartfelt message about their first year together as husband and wife.

"Happy Anniversary Ba....One year ago today looked a whole lot different," Koma wrote, alongside a black-and-white snapshot of the couple's gorgeous wedding ceremony -- which he notes took place in a time when the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns weren't on the radar yet.

"I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with," Koma wrote. "When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say 'the first year is the hardest', but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery."

The smitten Koma said he is in awe of his wife -- who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child together and Duff's third.

"How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it," Koma continued. "Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate."

"Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you," he added. "Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."

Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in early 2017. They split in March of that year, but got back together by the fall, and have been together ever since.

They welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018. Duff is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff first announced in October that she is pregnant by posting a Boomerang of her growing baby bump and the musician rubbing her belly as he hugs her from behind.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me ...," the former Lizzie McGuire star captioned her post.

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple and their adorable kids.