Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!

The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former Boy Meets World co-star, Danielle Fishel, wrote in a comment.

Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to ET that the two have been dating for a few months, and are meeting each other's families.

"Chilli and Matthew are dating and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where Matthew met Chilli's family," Jordan said. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Lawrence and Chilli previously sparked romance rumors after being spotted in Hawaii together, but a rep for the singer told TMZ at the time that they were not dating and there was nothing romantic going on. The rep added that TLC had a show on the island and Lawrence -- along with some friends -- attended the performance.

The confirmation of the pair's relationship comes just over three months after Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce. Burke first filed for divorce back on Feb. 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse. In the docs, obtained by ET, Burke cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as Jan. 7.

While the split may have come as a surprise to many, a source told ET that the couple had been "having issues for a while."

"Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones," the source said at the time.

A second source told ET that the pair's divorce was "a long time coming," adding that "they have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise." The source also shared that "they have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

Watch the video below for more on Burke and Lawrence's split.