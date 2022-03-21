Matthew Lawrence Submits Response to Cheryl Burke Divorce Filing Citing 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Moving on! One month after Cheryl Burke first filed for divorce, Matthew Lawrence has submitted his response to the court.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Monday, Lawrence filed his response on March 18, and is not seeking any spousal support. Additionally, just as Burke did when she filed for divorce in February, he is also requesting to terminate the court's ability to award any spousal support.

Lawrence also requested that the court uphold the former couple's prenuptial agreement, which would determine the division of assets. The agreement was established ahead of their wedding in May of 2019.

Like Burke, Lawrence also cites the reason for the divorce as "irreconcilable differences."

According to court docs, obtained by ET, Burke filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World actor at a Los Angeles courthouse on Feb. 18. In the docs, the Dancing With the Stars pro listed their date of separation as Jan. 7.

While the split may have come as a surprise to many, a source told ET that the couple have been "having issues for a while."

"Cheryl and Matthew have been having issues for a while. Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones," the source shared.

A second source told ET that the pair's divorce was sadly, "a long time coming," with the source adding, "they have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise." The source also shared that "they have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

Burke and Lawrence first met in 2006 when the 42-year-old actor's brother, Joey Lawrence, appeared on DWTS. They started dating in 2007 and broke up in 2008 before reuniting in 2017. Lawrence proposed to Burke in 2018 on the dancer's 34th birthday. The couple had a short engagement, tying the knot just a year later in San Diego.