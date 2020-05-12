Matthew Perry Announces 'Friends' Clothing Line to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Could Matthew Perry be any more generous?!

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he is releasing a limited edition Friends-themed clothing line to benefit COVID-19 relief. Perry posted a photo of himself wearing a white shirt with a cartoon version of his character, Chandler Bing, dancing with the phrase, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt."

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection!" Perry wrote. "Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

The news comes just weeks after the actor shared that the long-awaited, unscripted Friends reunion special has been scheduled for March 2021.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

While plans for the reunion are still being finalized and could change, ET has learned that production is aiming to start at the beginning of 2021.

The special was initially slated to premiere with the launch of HBO Max on May 27, but had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus. In the wake of the reunion's postponement, Marta Kauffman, the show's co-creator, told ET that she wanted to wait to tape the special until a live studio audience could be part of the experience.

