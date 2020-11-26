Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Congrats to Matthew Perry! The Friends star, 51, is engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, 29. ET has reached out to Perry's rep for comment.

"I decided to get engaged," the actor said in a statement to People. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018. Hurwitz, who works as a literary manager, has posted about her relationship with Perry on social media several times over the last couple of years.

She shared a photo of herself and Perry spending the holidays together last year, and a sweet tribute to him on Valentine's Day.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she wrote on her private Instagram account, per People. "HVD to my favorite."

Though Perry hasn't posted about his romance on Instagram, he has kept fans updating on the upcoming Friends reunion for HBO Max. Earlier this month, he teased that the special has been rescheduled for March 2021.

