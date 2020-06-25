Matthew Perry Jokes About David Beckham’s ‘Friends’ Shirt and He Responds

Could they BE any more fun?! Matthew Perry took to Instagram on Wednesday to poke some fun at retired soccer pro David Beckham. The 50-year-old Friends actor shared a selfie David had posted with his wife, Victoria Beckham, to his own Instagram account.

In the pic, David is wearing a black T-Shirt with a famous Friends' scene of Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from the 1996 episode, "The One Where No One's Ready."

"This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is," Perry joked, reposting the selfie.

David and Victoria's 15-year-old son, Cruz Beckham, commented, "Guess who bought him the shirt."

David clarified further, writing, "Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes @mattyperry4."

In the iconic episode, Joey puts on all of Chandler's clothes, joking, "Look at me, I'm Chandler, could I BE wearing anymore clothes?"

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the previously scheduledFriends reunion special had to be rescheduled, but the sitcom's co-creator, Marta Kauffman, previously told The Wrap that they are hoping to shoot the special this August.

The reunion special, which will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and David Schwimmer, was initially slated to premiere with HBO Max's launch on May 27, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, episodes of Friends are currently available on the new streaming service.

While the entire cast hasn't reunited just yet, Aniston and Kudrow did recently have a mini Friends reunion. Check it out in the video below.