Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul on 8-Year Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on the 8-year anniversary of his death.

The 23-year-old model took to Instagram Tuesday, posting a throwback photo of him holding her in his arms as a child with her arms wrapped around his neck, all smiles for the camera. She captioned it, "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend." Fast & Furious stars Jordana Brewster commented with a heart emoji, and Ludacris followed it up with a prayer emoji.

In a follow-up post, Meadow urged those who wanted to honor her father by taking up a great cause and donating to the Paul Walker Foundation to help raise money for Toys for Tots. She captioned the post, "To honor my dad’s legacy, we hope you’ll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots 🧸💜💞💓⭐️ Happy Giving Tuesday!"

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel also took some time to pay tribute to his late co-star. Diesel posted a lengthy caption to a photo showing Meadow in her wedding dress and Diesel's daughter as the maid of honor.

Diesel recalled how Walker noticed something was amiss one day while they filmed scenes in the fourth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. As Diesel tells it, Walker came into Diesel's trailer after filming the scene and asked him what was on his mind.

"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work," Diesel explained. "Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life."

Diesel continued, "It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."

Paul, who would have turned 48 in September, died on Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a single-car crash with friend and driver Roger Rodas in Valencia, California. Meadow was 15 at the time of her father's tragic crash.