Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher, Edward Norton and More Stars Pay Tribute

Rock fans all over the world were saddened to learn that Meat Loaf has died. News broke of the legendary performer's death on Friday morning. He was 74.
Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, is best known for his on-stage antics, top-selling 1977 album Bat Out of Hell, his hit song, "I Would Do Anything for Love (but I Won't Do That)." He also had film and TV roles in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, Spice World, and Wayne's World.
Stars and fans alike have been sharing tributes to the late musician-actor on social media.
Ed Norton, Meat Loaf's Fight Club co-star, shared several messages on Twitter in honor of the artist. "To us he will always be ‘Bob’. Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times," the actor tweeted.
Norton also shared a photo from Fight Club, writing, "I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf."
Cher wrote, "Had So Much Fun With Meat Loaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,and Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"
Adam Lambert, who reprised Meat Loaf's Rocky Horror Picture Show character, Eddie, in Fox's 2016 reimagining, shared a pic with the late rocker, writing, "A gentle hearted powerhouse rock star forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf."
Boy George tweeted, "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."
Here are more tributes to Meat Loaf:
Meat Loaf is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday from his previous marriage.
RELATED CONTENT: