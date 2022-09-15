Meet LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child

Nick Cannon announced the arrival of his ninth child -- first with LaNisha Cole -- on Wednesday, and he couldn't help but praise the 40-year-old photographer and model while sharing the happy news. Cole's role as a mother to her and Cannon's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, might be her newest job, but it turns out she has quite the career as an artist, model and more.

Cole spent years as a model on The Price Is Right, sharing what the experience meant to her in one Instagram post back in June 2018, noting that she used to watch the game show with her mom, who is from Panama.

"I remember watching this show with my Mom as a kid.. I never would’ve thought I’d become one of those girls on TV," she wrote. "Looking back on these moments I can’t help but feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to work with amazing people."

Her work on The Price Is Right isn't the first time she's graced the small screen. Cole has appeared in many music videos over the years, including Pharrell Williams' 2003 hit, "Frontin.'" She was also a model on Deal or No Deal for multiple seasons.

As far as hosting duties go, Cole led SYFY channel's original series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files for years as the show's photography expert.

From the looks of her Instagram, Cole now spends most of her time working as a photographer for her Lanisha Cole Photography company, where she aims to "capture each of her subjects in a personal and intimate way."

"Preferring to work one on one during her shoots, she gets to really learn her subject and the result is a photo that is real and captures the true nature of each of her clients," her website bio reads. "Lanisha is at her best spending a day on location getting to know a subject while making great imagery in the process."

Cole is a skilled artist as well, often showing off her fashion work on Instagram, including gorgeous tops she not only makes, but models. "Out of the tops I made which was your favorite style? Beaded, Yarned, or Butttoned? I really need to make more soon," she wrote in April.

More recently, Cole worked as a producer on a film about her father, artist Rudy Cole. She shared a glimpse of the project on Instagram, writing, "So excited to announce that our documentary film 'Painting Panama' highlighting the life of my Dad and artist @rudycole_art will be premiering at the 2022 @eastlafilmfestival! As a producer on this film I could be any prouder to share this moment with my amazing team @vincentdemaria_ and @brianpaulkuba!"

Over the course of her pregnancy journey, Cole embraced her baby bump, often giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mom-to-be. "Yesterday was so beautiful! My baby is coming into this world protected and surrounded by pure love," she wrote alongside a video from her baby shower in August.

"A huuuuge thank you to our church family for putting together a beautiful shower for us- you went above and beyond," she added. "The amount of love you all show means everything. It was a day/weekend to remember."

On Wednesday, Cole and Cannon announced the arrival of their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

"God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," Cannon wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of him holding Onyx as Cole lays in a hospital bed. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

Cannon went on to praise Cole, writing, "@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted."