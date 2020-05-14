Meet the Queens of 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 1

Things are aboot to get sickening in the Great White North.

We only just learned the cast of queens who will be competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5, but it's already time to meet another crop of dolls: The inaugural cast of Canada's Drag Race. Will you be able to keep them, ahem, straight? We'll find out. Stay tuned.

The latest international spinoff -- following offshoots by Thailand and the U.K. -- is judged by season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie and will see 12 queens of the North compete for a cash prize of $100,000 and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

Let's meet the queens, eh?

Anastarzia Anaquway

Anastarzia is the reigning Miss Black Continental @ Large, whose drag is inspired by her Caribbean roots and the American pageant scene.

BOA

BOA's drag name is her boy last name, but also stands for B**ch on Arrival. "I love drag because it gives me the opportunity to be my authentic, goofy self," she says.

Ilona Verley

Ilona Verley is a two-spirit indigenous artist who grew up Nlaka'pamux and says drag is how she "manifests my female energy as a two-spirit person!"

Jimbo

"Drag is a personal and political statement that challenges the social constructs to help inspire change in the world," says the former clown-turned-cabaret performer says.

Juice Boxx

"I can’t wait to show the world how incredible Canadian drag really is," says Juice, who has a BFA in visual arts and diploma in special effects makeup.

Kiara

Kiara says she's proud to be one of the few queens of color in the Québec drag scene. "I'm beyond excited to be on my favorite TV show and I can’t wait to make queer Canadian her-story!"

Kyne

Kyne is a YouTube star with more than 100,000 subscribers. "Drag is my vehicle for all my joy, ambition and creative energy. It makes me feel alive," she says.

Lemon

Lemon is from Toronto but now lives in NYC, where she's collaborated with season 9 winner Sasha Velour. "I’m not only that b**ch," she says. "I’m that *Canadian* b**ch."

Priyanka

Priyanka is a former children's TV host and 2019's Favourite Toronto Drag Queen. Next? "I could be Canada’s First Ever Drag Superstar...what’s my name?!" she says.

Rita Baga

"I want to be the very first francophone to own a Drag Superstar title," says Rita, who -- fun fact -- also once competed on Family Feud.

Scarlett Bobo

"I love, love, LOVE doing drag because it allows me to live my truth every day and there are no rules to what I am allowed to do, say, or accomplish," the circus school alum says.

Tynomi Banks

Known as the Dancing Queen of Toronto, Tynomi is "fun, flirty, and fashionable. She will entertain you, all the while stealing your man in plain sight and you won't even realize it's happening."

Canada's Drag Race premieres on Thursday, July 2, streaming on Crave in Canada and elsewhere via WOW Presents Plus.