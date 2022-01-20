Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pose for Romantic Boat Pics in Italy Following Engagement

Megan Fox is giving the world a ticket to her romance with Machine Gun Kelly. In new pics, posted on the actress' Instagram account, the newly engaged couple is loved up in Italy.

“Lake Como,” Fox, 35, captioned the photo set. The post starts with the pair posing for a selfie. In the next shot, the duo cracks a smile for the camera.

Another picture shows the couple walking hand in hand together down the street. Although MGK -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- has his back turned away from the camera, Fox is all smiles as she is captured for the picture. Keeping the international amore alive, the pair is cuddled up on a boat for the final two pics.

Fox and the 31-year-old "Tickets to My Downfall" rapper were first spotted in Italy this week wearing matching black ensembles at the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show.

The couple's romantic getaway comes a week after they announced their engagement to the world. Fox shared the video from the intimate proposal.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote next to the sweet video. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."



"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she continued. "…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨"

MGK sealed the engagement with a stunning two-stone sparkler that is designed to hurt when his fiancée takes it off.

"It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine," Kelly told Vogue. "And the diamond was directly from [designer] Stephen [Webster]."

He continued, "The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart," Kelly explained. "And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

As for the reasoning for the elaborate piece, the "Wild Boy" rapper added, “Love is pain.”