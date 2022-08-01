Megan Fox Shares Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Kourtney Kardashian: 'Should We Start an OnlyFans?'

Things are heating up! Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are showing some skin for a SKIMS photo shoot, and the Till Death actress shared some sultry snapshots.

Fox took to Instagram on Monday and posted a trio of steamy Polaroids showing her and Kardashian rocking some skin-baring swim wear and getting suggestively intimate.

One pic shows the pair kneeling on a marble floor, face-to-face, while another pic saw Kardashian straddling Fox while she sat on a toilet, as they both stick out their tongues for the camera.

"BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney," Fox wrote, adding, "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

Kardashian, meanwhile, complimented her photogenic friend and their steamy shoot, commenting, "We’re so cute 🖤"

The pair previously posed together for a racy SKIMS shoot in September 2021, and their bond has only gotten closer through the friendship between Fox's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker.

