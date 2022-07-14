Megan Fox Stands Out in Eye-Catching Neon Green Outfit at Machine Gun Kelly's Concert

Megan Fox stepped out in style on her way to watch Machine Gun Kelly perform in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 36-year-old actress couldn't be missed in a neon green Jacquemus halter top and matching pants on the afternoon of her fiancé's Mainstream Sellout Tour held at the Kia Forum.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fox has history with this particular shade of green -- last August, she showed off a bodysuit in the same color on her way to the grocery store and in February, she painted her nails to match.

MGK is also drawn to the neon look. In May, the 32-year-old singer debuted hot pink hair (and pants!) ahead of his Life in Pink documentary premiere. Meanwhile, Fox sported matching hair and nails earlier this week.

Wednesday night's concert seems to have been full of bright spots, wardrobe and otherwise. Travis Barker, on the mend from a pancreatitis hospitalization last month, gave a surprise performance alongside MGK's crew. It was his first on-stage appearance since the health scare.

"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK told the crowd. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.'s own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight."

The Blink-182 drummer emerged to rapturous applause and settled in to play "Tickets to My Downfall" and "Bloody Valentine."

"You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now, but guess what he's doing? Playing drums right now," Machine Gun Kelly teased.