Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Share Touching Moment as They Accept Best Rap Song GRAMMY

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé shared a sweet moment together on Sunday as they accepted the GRAMMY for Best Rap Song for their hit, "Savage."

The two Houston natives took the stage together holding hands. Meg was emotional as she thanked Beyoncé for her influence. The rapper said she grew up wanting to be "the rap Beyoncé" and shared a personal memory.

"I remember I went to the rodeo one year and Destiny's Child performed and I was like, you know what? Yes, I'm about to go hard, I love her work ethic, I love the way she carries herself."

Meg shared that her late mother would always ask her, "Megan, what would Beyoncé do?" for any situation.

"I'm always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but make it ratchet," she cracked.

"Thank you Beyoncé for your encouraging words all the time," she continued, also thanking Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, for bringing her on to Roc Nation.

The feeling was mutual as Beyoncé also shared a heartfelt thanks to Meg.

"I just want to quickly send my love to Megan," she said. "I have so much respect for you and I'm honored that you asked me to be a part of this song. I just want to say Houston we love you, thank you GRAMMYs."

The win also made history for Beyonce. With the GRAMMY, she tied Alison Krauss for the most GRAMMYs awarded to a female artist at 27, which Trevor Noah took a moment to acknowledge. She later ended up breaking the record when she won Best R&B song for "Black Parade."

ET spoke to Megan on the red carpet on Sunday, and she talked about would it have meant to have her mother there with her to celebrate a career milestone. The rapper's mom, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019.

"I know she's watching down over me," she said. "She definitely would be in here crying. We would be crying together, my makeup would be terrible, but I know she's proud. Her and my dad, so just shout-out to my parents for making me. She really guided me here. This is all dedicated to my mom tonight."