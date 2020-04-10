Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful Message in Epic 'Saturday Night Live' Solo Debut

Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and absolutely slayed. Taking the stage in Studio 8H, the "Savage" rapper made the most of her high-profile appearance, and used the platform to deliver a powerful message.
Megan's first set of the night saw her decked out in a sultry black-and-white ensemble with matching backup dancers as she delivered a sexy performance of her hit single "Savage."
What came as a striking surprise was Megan's bold, politically-charged message in which she called for the protection of Black women and called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.
The performance nearly came to a halt as Megan's socially-potent message played on the massive screens, punctuated by the sounds of gunshots -- calling out to both the prevalence of police shootings, and Stallion's own hospitalization after getting shot in her feet.
Megan's outspoken performance was met with wide acclaim and support on social media, with many commending her for using her voice and platform for a purpose.
