Megan Thee Stallion Joins 'Encanto' Cast for Oscars Performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

We're actually glad the Encanto cast brought up Bruno! In the first live performance of the chart-topping group number from the new Disney animated film, the cast of Encanto sang the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" on Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards, with a little help from Megan Thee Stallion!

After the cast kicked off the highly anticipated performance, Megan made a surprise appearance and added a remix version to the hit track. Though the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned song isn't nominated for an Oscar, it has broken numerous records including the longest-reigning Disney chart topper, surpassing Frozen's "Let It Go."

Cast members Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), and Adassa (Dolores) took to the stage to belt out the celebrated song. They were joined by Latinx artists Becky G and Luis Fonsi. Gaitán slayed in the opening segment with a stunning yellow dress and sparkling earrings and necklace to match the flawless look.

Despite the critical acclaim and commercial success of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Disney opted to submit the love song "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto for Oscar consideration, landing it in the Best Original Song category.

The song is going up against Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard, Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days.

ET spoke with composer and lyricist Miranda earlier this month at the Critics Choice Awards about the impact of "Bruno."

"The first person I got a DM from was [director] Taika Waititi, and he was the first one that was like, 'It's constant with my kids! It's constant right now. I love you, but I might hate you," Miranda quipped.

As for surpassing Frozen's "Let It Go," Miranda noted, "Well, not in our hearts. I love 'Let It Go.'"

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.