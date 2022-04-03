Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat.

The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.

Not only is Megan presenting an award for the night, but she's also nominated for Best Rap Performance along with Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, J. Cole and 21 Savage & Morray, Drake, Future and Young Thug.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The rapper collected her first-ever Golden Gramophones during last year's GRAMMY Awards, nabbing wins for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé.

Megan recently made a surprise appearance during the first live performance of Encanto's hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," last Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards. The rapper added her special remix verse to the hit track alongside cast members Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Diane Guerrero (Isabela) and Adassa (Dolores).

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards is airing tonight at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Keep checking back with ETonline.com for complete awards season coverage.