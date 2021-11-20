Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of AMAs Due to 'Unexpected Personal Matter'

Megan Thee Stallion will unfortunately be a no-show at the 2021 American Music Awards. The rapper said she was forced to drop out citing an "unexpected personal matter."

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Twitter on Saturday explain why she could no longer attend the AMAs slated for Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Megan said she was "so excited" to perform alongside BTS for their world premiere performance of "Butter" remix, but it'll have to wait.

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Megan didn't offer any details about what it is that pulled her away from the event, but her fans were incredibly supportive. One fan replied saying, "Don't worry queen Megan. First it's you. I hope everything will be fixed soon. We will be looking forward to that tremendous presentation. Take care!"

Megan is nominated for three awards -- Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News and Favorite Trending Song for "Body."

Cardi B, who is hosting the event, had told ET's Nischelle Turner she was excited to see MTS perform. The "I Like It" rapper, however, can at least take solace in that her daughter, 3-year-old Kulture, can still see one of her favorite groups take the stage, BTS.

"That girl listens to BTS because, you know, they're, like, more, like, friendly and they make her dance and all that stuff," Cardi said. "So I know she gonna be excited to see them."