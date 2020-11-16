Meghan King Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King has tested positive for COVID-19. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday, saying that believes she contracted the virus on Tuesday.

"I tested positive for COVID. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had been infected," King wrote on her Instagram Story. "I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer."

"My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to a brief (1 hour) proximity to me," she revealed. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick."

Instagram

The former reality star shares 2-year-old Hayes, his twin brother, Hart, and 3-year-old Aspen with her ex, Jim Edmonds.

"I went in to be tested mainly due to extreme lethargy, but I just knew I was positive," she explained. "I don't have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea. I think I'm losing my sense of smell. I ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms."

"I have been under immense amounts of stress recently and I knew my immune system was low bc of that. So despite having been directly exposed multiple times, this was the time that got me," King said.

King said that "the millisecond I thought I could have something other than a cold I went and got tested." "I would NEVER go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have COVID," she added.

The mom of three's coronavirus diagnosis comes seven months after Edmonds revealed he had contracted the virus in April. See more on how celebs have been managing COVID-19 in the video below.